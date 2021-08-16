AUVSI XPONENTIAL takes over Atlanta

The Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) brings its annual conference, XPONENTIAL, to Atlanta, Aug. 16-19. The event invites industry changemakers and end users to experience new technology that is solving real world problems, from safety and defense, to energy and infrastructure, business, construction, health, and the environment. The convention features keynote speakers, panel presentations, educational programs, specialized workshops, networking opportunities, and an exhibitor hall featuring newly developed technology to preview.

“To support our community and these technologies as they continue to accelerate along the innovation curve, our theme this year is Assured Autonomy,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “As an industry, we must work together to ensure these systems are created, deployed, marketed and regulated to create a virtuous cycle of trust, social benefit, and economic growth. You’ll see that focus throughout our programming on-site, as well as in the technologies and operational services on display from our exhibitors.”

XPONENTIAL typically attracts 8,000+ attendees each year, who attend 100+ educational sessions organized by tracks focused around technology, policy, and public acceptance. The Solutions Theatre features the top experts in their field sharing best practices, technical discoveries and announces the AUVSI XCELLENCE Award winners. The Startup XCELERATOR Pavillion serves as a hub for emerging technologies and early-stage companies providing a glimpse into the industry’s future. Meanwhile, the XPO Hall provides access to more than 450+ companies all showcasing the latest breakthroughs in drones, robotics, and other unmanned systems.