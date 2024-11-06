Astranis to develop resilient GPS satellites for USSF

Astranis has been selected as one of four prime contractors for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command’s (SSC) new Resilient GPS (R-GPS) program. This initiative aims to augment the existing GPS constellation with small, low-cost satellites to enhance resilience for both military and civil users. The program’s initial phase, Lite Evolving Augmented Proliferation (LEAP), aims to launch up to eight satellites by 2028.

As part of this effort, Astranis has been awarded an $8 million contract for concept development. The company plans to leverage its expertise in manufacturing and operating low-cost, high-orbit satellites. Specifically, Astranis will utilize its MicroGEO satellite design and Octane Software-Defined Radio hardware to advance the R-GPS spacecraft design.

The R-GPS program is characterized by a rapid development timeline. It utilizes the “Quick Start” authority, which allows for contract awards in under six months. Ultimately, the USSF envisions a proliferated fleet of over 20 small GPS satellites to enhance navigation and timing capabilities.

These satellites will incorporate the latest GPS signals, including M-code, to offer optimal performance even in contested environments. In addition to Astranis, other contractors involved in the initial phase include Axient, L3Harris and Sierra Space.