ArduSimple integrates Sapcorda in multiband RTK GNSS receiver

ArduSimple has integrated Sapcorda’s SAPA Premium Service into its new simpleRTK2B+SSR GNSS receiver. The user-friendly integration based on SSR technology allows plug-and-play real-time kinematic (RTK) without the need for a base station. Users can connect the receiver to their PC or tablet to achieve centimeter-level accuracy.

Based in Berlin, ArduSimple develops user-friendly, affordable RTK receivers and tools for evaluation of multi-band GNSS technology.

The simpleSSR basic starter kit includes a multi-band RTK receiver, SSR receiver, one year unlimited data package and one year SAPA Premium license. Accurate position is available via USB, UART and I2C, as well as via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or RS232 with the corresponding accessory.

“ArduSimple’s vision is to make RTK technology affordable and accessible to everyone. Removing the hassle of the base station is a key step towards it,” said Josep Olivart, Senior Consultant at ArduSimple. “The decision to select Sapcorda was clear: best in class service performance at affordable mass market price, supported by a highly skilled and committed team.”

Sapcorda provides GNSS augmentation services for the internet of things (IoT), automotive, and industrial applications across the United States and Europe including up to 20 kilometers off coastlines, delivered with low-bandwidth data over internet and satellite, and providing uniform, high-integrity instantaneous sub-decimeter positioning on a continental scale with enterprise-level service availability.

“Sapcorda aims to establish GNSS precise positioning in mass-market applications and ArduSimple is an ideal partner for the integration of our services into a high precision GNSS hardware,” said Botho Graf zu Eulenburg, managing director at Sapcorda. “The combination of our advanced services with ArduSimple’s new platform provides an easy to use and affordable high precision solution to everyone.”