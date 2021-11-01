Ambarella to acquire imaging radar company Oculii

Oculii’s patented adaptive AI software increases resolution of existing RF radar silicon up to 100X

Ambarella Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ohio-based Oculii Corp. Oculii’s adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) software algorithms are designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips to achieve significantly higher (up to 100x) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy.

The fusion of Ambarella’s camera technology and Oculii’s radar software stack provides an all-weather, low-cost and scalable perception solution, enabling higher levels of autonomy for Tier 1 automakers and OEMs globally.

Oculii’s technology eliminates the need for specialized high-resolution radar chips, which have significantly higher power consumption and cost than conventional radar solutions. Oculii’s software can be deployed on Ambarella’s existing CVflow systems-on-chip (SoCs), operating in conjunction with radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.

The acquisition expands Ambarella’s addressable market into radar perception and fusion with its existing SoCs for automotive and other internet of things endpoint applications, including mobile robotics and security.

Oculii’s superior resolution and sensitivity can unlock the potential of everything from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles to robotics and security, by providing radar with a dynamic waveform that uses AI to learn from and adapt to the environment. The result is an extended operating range of up to 400 meters with a wide field of view.

To date, Oculii is engaged with 10 of the top 15 Tier 1s on software licensing, and has commercial development contracts with other OEM and AV companies. Oculii is generating pre-production revenue today, with production programs expected to commence in CY2023.

The boards of directors at both companies have approved the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close during Ambarella’s Q4 FY2022 (ending January 31, 2022). Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Ambarella, and Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to Oculii. Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor to Ambarella.