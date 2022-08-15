Amazon shows how it’s building drone delivery system

Amazon has put out a video to show how the company is building its drone delivery service. The fully electric drones is designed to deliver packages under 5 pounds to customers in less than 60 minutes.

Later this year, customers living in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas will be among the first to receive Prime Air drone deliveries.

Three components are integral to the system:

The drone itself, which Amazon said is as robust and reliable as its ground transportation trucks.

A sense-and-avoid system for obstacles such as other aircraft, people and pets in backyards.

An automated drone-management system to plan flight paths and ensure safe distances between the drones and other aircraft in the area, and ensure compliance with aviation regulations.

Amazon has been developing its drone delivery system for almost a decade, employing experts in safety, aerospace, science, robotics, software, hardware, testing and manufacturing.

Below is an inside look at an Amazon flight-testing facility in Oregon.