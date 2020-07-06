Altitude Angel powers BVLOS flights in India with Sagar Defence

Altitude Angel, an unmanned traffic management (UTM) technology provider, is partnering with Mumbai-based Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd. in BVLOS trials supported by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Together, Altitude Angel and Sagar Defence have been selected by India’s DGCA to carry out beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operations. The results of the trials will help define India’s regulatory framework for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in routine UAV deployment.

Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM platform will enable BVLOS drone flights around a multitude of real-life scenarios including medical and cargo delivery, surveillance operations, survey & mapping, and search & rescue operations.

The Union Government has recently begun the process of granting regulatory permissions to the operation of drones for commercial purposes.

On participating in the BVLOS trials Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel’s chief business officer, said, “The potential for UAV use in India is immense so we’re excited to be partnering with Sagar Defence on these BVLOS trials. The ability to fly safely and securely BVLOS will unlock the potential of drones not just in India, but across the world. With Sagar, we’re very much looking forward to showcasing our proven technology to demonstrate the amazing use-cases of drones.”

Mridul Babbar, Sagar Defence’s business development head added, “Sagar Defence Engineering and Altitude Angel, two highly skilled teams, coming together for the BVLOS trials is a very strong partnership and one we’re thrilled to be part of. The combination of our UAVs and Altitude Angel’s world leading UTM platform will undoubtedly help advance the prospects of BVLOS flight across India and beyond.”

The BVLOS trials are scheduled to take place from August through to October 2020.

The trials will further build on trials Altitude Angel has been involved in this year. The company served as the lead and umbrella UTM for the Lake Kivu Challenge, part of the African Drone Forum, which took place on the shores of Lake Kivu, Rwanda, in January.