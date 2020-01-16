Allystar launches dual-band multi-GNSS module TAU1202/TAU1205

Allystar Technology Co. Ltd. has launched the dual-band multi-GNSS modules TAU1202/TAU1205, which support both the L1 and L5 bands to enhance sub-meter positioning accuracy. Constellations received include GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and IRNSS.

Besides the L1 band, TAU1202 and TAU1205 also support L5/B2a/E5a, which are expected to have lower noise and significantly reduced multipath mitigation because of the higher chipping rate of L5 signals relative to L1 C/A code.

TAU1205 supports IRNSS (NavIC) which makes it suitable for navigation in the urban areas of India and the Middle East, as there are seven NavIC satellites with a higher elevation than both GPS and Galileo satellites.

Powered by Allystar Cynosure III GNSS chipset and with built-in low-noise amplifier and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter, TAU1202 and TAU1205 provide higher sensitivity, ensuring exceptional acquisition and tracking performance even in weak signal areas.

Based on 40-nm manufacturing processes of the Cynosure III GNSS chipset and state-of-the art internal PMU, TAU1202/TAU1205 comes with very low power consumption at less than 40 mA.

Multiple communication interfaces including UART and I2C simplify customer designs and provide a better time-to-market for customers’ products.

“Due to its excellent performance in urban area, compact design and concurrent multi-GNSS reception, TAU1202/TAU1205 has become a popular selection for vehicle and asset tracking in worldwide,” said Zhang Yanping, Allystar product line manager. “The launch of TAU1202/TAU1205 shows Allystar continues to drive GNSS evolution in thte navigation mass market.”

Allystar started TAU1202/TAU1205 mass production in the second half of 2019.