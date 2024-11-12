Aerodata AG secures EASA certification for GPS anti-jamming and spoofing technology

Aerodata AG has been granted a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its advanced GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing solution. The certification applies to installations integrated with Garmin 5000 avionics in a Cessna Citation Latitude jet.

With the growing threat of GPS jamming and spoofing in both civil and military aviation, Aerodata has developed a robust solution to offer continuous GPS availability. As attacks on GPS systems continue to increase, this anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology is crucial in maintaining safe and reliable aviation operations.



Aerodata’s solution seeks to enhance its special mission capabilities, especially in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and flight inspection, where continuous, highly accurate navigation is crucial.

Aerodata’s GPS Anti-Jamming and Spoofing Solution also positions Aerodata to reduce the vulnerability of its unmanned solutions to GPS interference, ensuring operational integrity across a wide range of manned and unmanned platforms. The newly certified system has undergone comprehensive testing and validation, and Aerodata is working on extending its capabilities to other aircraft platforms, targeting both civil and military applications.