Advanced Navigation opens new robotics facility

Advanced Navigation has opened a new high-tech robotics facility for autonomous systems based at UTS Tech Lab in Botany, New South Wales, Australia.

The facility is designed to boost the manufacturing of the company’s world-first AI navigation systems for GPS-denied environments, including its digital fibre-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, Boreas.

Advanced Navigation is one of only four companies across the globe able to manufacture strategic-grade fiber-optic gyroscopes, which are designed to enable reliable navigation for marine vessels, space missions, aerospace, defense, autonomous vehicles and flying taxis.

The new facility will be home to extensive research collaborations between Advanced Navigation and the University of Technology Sydney. The collaborations aim to accelerate the production of new technologies, including its light detection, altimetry, and velocimetry (LiDAV) system, cloud ground control and indoor positioning technology designed to guide visually impaired passengers in underground train stations.

The new facility is aligned with the Australian government’s ongoing commitment towards building a STEM workforce and aims to boost employment in robotics, manufacturing, photonics, mechatronics, mechanical engineering and more.