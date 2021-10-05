ADVA responds to government concerns with assured PNT services

Calls for stronger national resilience against GNSS vulnerabilities and cyber threats to PNT services

ADVA has responded to calls from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to protect critical infrastructure from the growing danger of GNSS vulnerabilities and cyber threats to positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services with the launch of its aPNT+ platform.

The scalable aPNT+ platform meets all the latest guidelines for resilient PNT, the company said. It provides end-to-end control and timing network visibility for robust protection against the catastrophic risks that PNT disruption poses to national security and essential assets such as power grids.

“Cyber threats are at an all-time high. At the same time, the infrastructure that our economies and lives depend on has never been more reliant on weak and highly vulnerable satellite signals. That’s why the U.S .DHS and NIST are driving for PNT services to be more resilient and for network operators to implement strategies to counteract the vulnerabilities of GPS and other GNSS systems, including in-network PTP timing feeds. Our trusted aPNT+ platform is the definitive response.

Governments worldwide have issued guidelines to protect businesses and society from disruption to PNT services, including US Executive Order 13905, which was followed by the DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework and NIST Cybersecurity Framework for PNT Profile. The government guidelines urge operators to swiftly implement technologies and measures to safeguard vital infrastructure.

Based on these guidelines, ADVA integrated an intelligent and scalable aPNT platform into its product portfolio. Even without GPS or GNSS timing, the solution provides an intelligent, end-to-end self-recovery system designed around a three-fold framework. Integrating sophisticated multi-layer detection, multi-source backup and multi-level fault-tolerant mitigation, it delivers high levels of resilience, robustness and cybersecurity. It integrates the DHS framework’s four levels of PNT resilience while also providing enhanced level-four resilience, the highest level for trusted PNT services assurance.

“For industries and governments, timing is now a critical service in need of urgent protection,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “Being open and scalable, it offers an end-to-end range of cost-effective solutions… for augmented resilience, robustness and cybersecurity.”