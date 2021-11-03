ADVA offers embedded timing for third-party hardware

ADVA has introduced its OSA 5400 SyncModule embedded timing solution, designed to enable technology suppliers to integrate precise synchronization into their hardware. Its M.2 form factor can add crucial timing capabilities to switches, routers, open compute servers and other IT devices.

The OSA 5400 SyncModule provides GNSS, precision time protocol (PTP) and network time protocol (NTP) engines as well as comprehensive PTP and GNSS monitoring and assurance functionality. According to ADVA, the module can enable assured sub-microsecond timing in public and private networks as well as critical infrastructure.

“Our OSA 5400 SyncModule brings something completely new and very valuable to the market,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “For the first time, third-party technology manufacturers will be able to embed the most advanced synchronization capabilities into their designs and easily control them with our Ensemble Sync Director or their own management system.”

Featuring multiple interface options for easy integration, the OSA 5400 SyncModule comes with an open API. It can also be managed by ADVA’s proven Ensemble Sync Director management system.