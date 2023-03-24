Adtran and Satelles partner on GNSS timing alternative

Adtran and Satelles, a provider of secure time and location technology using low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites, have partnered to offer operators of critical infrastructure a timing network device with satellite, time and location (STL) technology. The partnership aims to provide an alternative to GNSS by integrating STL technology from Satelles into Adtran’s Oscilloquartz network synchronization products.

Through its partnership with Satelles, Adtran’s Oscilloquartz division will incorporate STL into its end-to-end timing toolkit. The companies will also integrate STL into its grandmaster clocks to develop miniature M.2 form factor STL receiver modules for third-party product integration.

With the ability to deliver precise position, navigation and timing (PNT) service in GNSS-denied applications, STL is suitable for mobile operators, power utility companies, government, scientific research and more. STL technology also offers accurate, secure and augmented Iridium LEO-based PNT services for indoor applications and as backup for GNSS outdoors.