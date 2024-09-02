3D scanning uncovers mysteries in historic church murals

The Grote Kerk in Naarden, Netherlands, often called the “Sistine Chapel of the North,” is undergoing a 3D scanning project to uncover the secrets of its medieval ceiling murals. The digital research initiative aims to illuminate the long-standing mysteries surrounding the artwork’s origins, including the artists’ identities and the precise timeframe of their creation.

Researchers from various Dutch universities are collaborating to create a detailed digital 3D model of the church’s barrel vault. Using 3D scanning technology, the team produces high-resolution digital mural replicas. These scans will enable researchers to examine the artwork more precisely, revealing intricate details in brushwork and pigmentation that are invisible to the naked eye. This in-depth analysis could potentially lead to the identification of the artists and provide new insights into the techniques and materials they used.

This project serves a dual purpose: uncovering historical information and preserving cultural heritage. The digital models will act as a permanent record of the artwork, ensuring its preservation for future generations and increasing accessibility through online platforms.

Student involvement and restoration planning

Before the commencement of large-scale restoration efforts, students can explore and work within the church. The technology allows for comprehensive documentation of the expansive painted surfaces. Additionally, students are tasked with developing strategies to support the restoration process, such as creating digital models to test potential interventions without risking damage to the actual vault.

The project covers 700 square meters of painted planks and beams. Following the completion of the research and scanning phases, the restoration process is expected to take two and a half years and require an investment exceeding $2 million.

As this project progresses, researchers are optimistic that their work will unveil new aspects of Grote Kerk’s artistic legacy, providing a more profound understanding of this significant piece of Dutch cultural heritage.