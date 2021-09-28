2J Antennas launches GNSS, 5GNR and WiFi-6E combination 9-in-1 antennas

2J Antennas has introduced the Stellar series, antennas designed for a large suite of devices with a focus on GNSS, sub-6 GHz, 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G and WiFi-6E technologies.

The Stellar Series is suitable for law enforcement, medical transportation, fire rescue and other applications where mission-critical communication is a requirement. The antennas are designed to reliably provide real-time connectivity in a small size.

This series includes single or up to 9-in-1 configuration choices within the range of 617 MHz to 7125 MHz frequency bands.

The patent-pending technology reduces the antenna footprint by 55% while implementing a new double trifilar design and longitudinal resonances for MIMO/ARRAY configurations that traditionally have more complex size restrictions (such as B71 band/600 MHz).

Each antenna configuration uses symmetrical or asymmetrical resonators for negative sections of the antenna, resulting in maximum performance at low and mid frequencies. The Stellar series offers magnetic and adhesive mounting choices, making them suitable for temporary installations.

For permanent installation, 2J Antennas also offers the screw mount option in its roof series. The low-profile and lightweight housing introduces a new design that offers a more cost-effective solution for suppliers and distributors.

“We are excited to reinvent antenna designs to meet the fast-growing global markets and offer antenna solutions with the highest quality while reducing antenna sizes as much as possible,” said Ruben Cuadras, director of engineering. “We are proud to continue to bring antenna solutions to customers that require small device integration, reliability and new designs.”