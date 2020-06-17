2020 Automated Vehicles Symposium to be held virtually

The 2020 Automated Vehicles Symposium, hosted by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and the Transportation Research Board, will be held July 27-30 as a virtual event.

“Recognizing the importance of driving engagement on future research, development and deployment of automated vehicles, we are confirming that all of the important content already planned for this year’s program will take place within a fully interactive virtual event platform,” organizers said.

The event will feature live sessions and networking, as well as a customizable schedule. In addition, keynote and plenary sessions will explore how society, technology and policy are preparing for and shaping the future of mobility.