OxTS releases INS for automation

OxTS has released the AV200, its inertial navigation system (INS) built for automation applications.

The AV200 is designed to reliably give precise location data. It includes quad-constellation, dual-antenna, real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS, to provide users with position data as well as its temperature-calibrated, multi-core inertial measurement unit. These technologies give the AV200 position accuracy within 0.05 m, heading accuracy of 0.2°, and velocity accuracy of 0.2 km/h.

The AV200 is built using the same technology that is commonly used for NCAP test validation, which has become the preferred technology for OEMs globally to test vehicles in both test-track and real-world scenarios.

The AV200 has also been built specifically to address the realities of the autonomy market.

