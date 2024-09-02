YellowScan, Nokia partner for 5G lidar mapping

YellowScan and Nokia have entered a strategic partnership to integrate YellowScan’s Surveyor Ultra lidar scanner into Nokia’s UAV solutions.

The partnership focuses on automating 5G-based lidar scanning for various applications in sectors where precision, efficiency and safety are critical, such as telecommunications tower inspections, utility maintenance and mining operations.

YellowScan’s Surveyor Ultra, integrated with Nokia’s drone-in-a-box solution, enables real-time streaming of lidar data over 5G networks. It also allows for automated, high-resolution scans and the creation of precise digital twins.

The collaboration seeks to improve safety by reducing the need for manual inspections in hazardous environments. Automated UAV inspections, powered by 5G connectivity, serve as the foundation for consistent data quality and allow for remote operations, even beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).