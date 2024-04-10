XPONENTIAL 2024 is quickly approaching

AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024 will be held April 22 to 25 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The event’s key themes include infrastructure and operations, technical research and development, data and analytics, cybersecurity and policy and regulations. The conference will feature keynotes, educational sessions, specialized workshops, and an XPO Hall with more than 30 exhibit categories with technologies across air, land and maritime sectors.

XPONENTIAL attracts more than 7,500 attendees each year, who attend more than 200 educational sessions as part of the full conference. The current keynote sessions include innovators with diverse perspectives and backgrounds who will speak on pressing topics and address key questions affecting the autonomous community.

Confirmed speakers include:

Doug Beck

Director, Defense Innovation Unit

Operationalizing DIU 3.0

Responsible for accelerating the Department of Defense (DoD) adoption of commercial technology through the military, Beck will discuss how defense agencies and industry can collaborate to strengthen national security. This session will be moderated by Courtney Albon, emerging technology reporter for Defense News and C4ISRNET.

Michael Brasseur

Chief Strategy Officer, Saab Inc.

To Create, To Make, To Shape

Drawing upon his role in implementing Saab’s future capabilities strategy, Brasseur’s presentation will address how individuals and organizations can foster an environment of continuous improvement and advancement.

Hal Brands, Ph.D.

Henry A. Kissinger, professor of global affairs, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Advancing Technologies and Their Role in World Affairs

Using his knowledge in foreign policy, international relations and security strategy, Brands will help leaders conceptualize strategies to safeguard national interests and organizations to navigate geopolitical challenges.

Henrik I. Christensen, Ph.D.

Qualcomm chair of robotics and professor, computer science, director of contextual robotics institute, UC San Diego

Looking Ahead: Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Henrik will explore the future of these technologies and how stakeholders can form strategies that capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Harry Yeff (aka Reeps One)

AI Artist and AI for Good Activist

Undoing a Narrative of Fear

Yeff, a London-born, neurodivergent artist, will share how we can foster a constructive dialogue on responsibly integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy. His performance art pieces, integrated with AI and voice technology, have been exhibited internationally and garnered more than 100 million online views worldwide.

Additionally, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Panel titled “Getting to Go,” will cover safety standards, implementation challenges and obstacles to technology development and testing. Panelists include three representatives from the FAA: Timothy Arel, chief operating officer of the air traffic organization, Marc Nichols, chief counsel and Laurence Wildgoose, assistant administrator for policy, international affairs and environment.

Matt McCardle, head of global regulatory affairs and strategy at Amazon Prime Air will moderate the discussion.

GPS World staff will be attending the conference. To follow our live coverage, click here.

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Click here to learn more and register.