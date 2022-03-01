WORK Microwave joins Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

As a new member of the DIFI Consortium, WORK Microwave will help advance the digitization of satellite communication ground technologies

WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced that it has joined the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, an independent space-industry group that formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground-system networks.

As a new member of DIFI Consortium, WORK Microwave joins a growing roster of leading organizations in the space industry committed to bringing innovation to the digital transformation of space, satellite and related technologies.

“With the new space boom and LEO constellations emerging, digitization of the ground segment plays a key role in scalability and sustainability,” said Jörg Rockstroh, director of business development and digital products at WORK Microwave. “Being a prime supplier of satellite communications equipment, WORK Microwave actively supports standardization and other industry-wide efforts to simplify the ecosystem. Joining the DIFI Consortium is an excellent opportunity to help shape the future digitization of the satellite communication ground segment.”

WORK Microwave is an early adopter of new technologies, including digital signal processing, modem infrastructures, optical communication and Q-/V-band equipment. As a long-term contributor to industry standardization, the company has a history of helping advance satellite communication ground technology.

“The DIFI Consortium’s goal is to provide a simple, open, interoperable digital IF/RF standard that replaces the natural interoperability of analog IF signals and helps prevent vendor lock-in,” said Stuart Daughtridge, chair of DIFI Consortium. “We welcome WORK Microwave to the group and look forward to seeing how they will contribute to moving interoperability forward across space networks.”