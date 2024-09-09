Wingtra launches map processing software upgrade

Wingtra has upgraded its WingtraCLOUD software platform by adding map processing capabilities. This upgrade aims to streamline the integration of aerial insights into industries such as construction, mining and urban planning.

The latest updates seek to help engineering firms and users transition more smoothly from UAV data to actionable insights. By consolidating all stages of aerial data management — from mission planning to insight sharing — into a single platform, WingtraCLOUD eliminates the need for multiple complex tools to simplify workflows.

This software is designed to reduce errors, prevent rework and accelerate project timelines, leading to increased productivity across key industries.

With WingtraCLOUD, large-scale mapping projects can be completed quickly. This rapid processing capability is ideal for industries such as construction, which helps avoid costly delays and resource waste, and mining, where it enhances safety through quick highwall inspections. In disaster scenarios, WingtraCLOUD’s fast mapping capabilities can aid in efficiently directing resources.