Viavi Solutions releases resilient PNT device

Viavi Solutions has unveiled the PNT-6200 Series Assured Reference for resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT). Viavi acquired Jackson Labs Technologies in November 2022.

The PNT-6200 Series Assured Reference provides resiliency and robust cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.

The compact system can supplement or replace GPS signals based on connectivity to the broadcast range of timing sources in the market including other GNSS satellites, and commercial satellite, terrestrial, wireline, and atomic clock services. The PNT-6200 Series will draw the timing signal from the most reliable source and use it as a replacement for the GPS input, enabling continuous operation.

The PNT-6200 Series will be showcased at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb. 27-March 2.