GPS World, in collaboration with GEODNET, will be hosting an upcoming webinar, “The science of precise positioning for autonomous systems.” The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT, with an additional hour allocated for Q&A.

In this webinar, attendees will learn about precise, reliable localization for autonomy using real-time kinematics (RTK), precise inertial measurement units (IMUs) and lidar. An example use case of autonomous yard vehicles will be used to motivate a discussion around new IMU and RTK technologies and how practical solutions fuse multiple technologies to achieve reliable localization for autonomy. Considerations of mixed indoor/outdoor operating environments, accuracy and cost will be explored. Localization requirements for perception and path planning will also be discussed as well as the role of lidar and other vision sensors.

Click here to learn more and register.