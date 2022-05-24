Unmanned and Autonomous Systems for Utilities and Energy conference to be held virtually and in person

The 6th Unmanned and Autonomous Systems for Utilities & Energy Conference will take place in Atlanta, GA on June 8-9, 2022.

The event aims to provide a platform for UAS professionals to gain insight from industry peers and regulatory bodies on best practices in pilot training, safety in inspections, data management and security, updates on Part 107, new UAS technologies, and other key issues for utilities.

The conference also includes discussions on alternatives to foreign-made drones, BVLOS waivers and use cases, a closer look at LiDAR and AI, and building and refining drone programs to boost efficiency and reliability. Attendees will learn how they can navigate through industry challenges by leveraging emerging technologies and improving existing strategies to boost operational success.

Join the event to learn how you can navigate through industry challenges by leveraging emerging technologies and improving existing strategies to boost operational success.

Those who are unable to attend in person have the option to attend virtually. The Live+ content platform will give you access to all the presentations and is loaded with features to ensure full participation.

AUVSI members are entitled to a discount on full price conference fees (not valid for solution providers).

Learn more about the event at https://www.marcusevans.com/conferences/unmannedsystems.

For registration information, cost and any discounts that may apply please contact:

Ria Kiayia

Digital Media & PR Marketing Executive

riak@marcusevanscy.com