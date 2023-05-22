Unicore releases multi-application RTK module

Unicore Communications has released a GNSS, high precision, real-time kinematic (RTK) module, the UM960. This module can be used for a wide range of applications, such as robotic mowers, deformation monitoring, UAVs, handheld GIS, and more.

It features a high position fix rate and provides accurate and reliable GNSS positioning data. The UM960 module supports BDS B1I/B2I/B3I/B1c/B2a*, GPS L1/L2/L5, Galileo E1/E5b/E5a, GLONASS G1/G2, and QZSS L1/L2/L5. The module also has 1,408 channels.

In addition to its small size, the UM960 features low power consumption — less than 450 mW. The UM960 also supports single point positioning and RTK positioning data output at 20 Hz.