Unicore releases GNSS RTK module, the UM980

Unicore Communications has released its new generation of high-precision GNSS module. The UM980 uses real-time kinematic (RTK) technology to achieve centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

The UM980 is based on the small high-performance system-on-chip NebulasIV, which integrates radio frequency, baseband and high-precision algorithms on a single chip. It has 1,408 channels to concurrently receive satellite signals from multiple constellations and multiple frequencies.

The UM980 module can track BDS B1I/B2I/B3I/B1C/B2a/B2b, GPS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS L1/L2, Galileo E1/E5a/E5b/E6 and QZSS L1/L2/L5, as well as supporting SBAS.

Its advanced multi-mode multi-frequency computing engine provides powerful signal processing ability, characterized by fast initialization time, accurate positioning results, and a high data-update rate of up to 20 Hz.

The UM980 features low power consumption, typically 480 mW. The module is a surface mount device (SMD) measuring 17 x 22 x 2.6 millimeters. Compared to Unicore’s previous generation of high-precision GNSS modules, the UM980 is nearly half the size while the performance remains excellent.

The UM980’s compact form occupies less printed-circuit-board area and makes the product more portable. The UM980 is also equipped with an advanced anti-jamming unit, which ensures high reliability even in complex electromagnetic environments.

Thanks to its high precision, high performance and high reliability, UM980 is suitable for applications in surveying, mapping and precision agriculture. The UM980 is qualified according to the international quality standards (RoHS, REACH, CE, FCC, and IC) and is in mass production.