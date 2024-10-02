Unicore, ArduSimple unveil GNSS RTK receivers

Unicore has partnered with ArduSimple to integrate Unicore’s tripleband GNSS real time kinematic (RTK) receivers into ArduSimple’s evaluation boards.

Photo: Unicore

The UM980, UM981 and UM982 RTK modules are integrated into the ArduSimple simpleRTK3B series to accelerate high-precision GNSS integration. Supporting Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) and fast update rate (50Hz), these devices are suitable for applications that require reliable and precise navigation.

simpleRTK3B Budget (UM980): The most affordable step into triple-band precision.

simpleRTK3B Fusion (UM981): Ideal for projects that need GNSS and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor fusion or tilt compensation.

simpleRTK3B Compass (UM982): Designed for setups requiring dual antennas to determine the heading on moving platforms.

ArduSimple has also integrated Unicore UM980, UM981 or UM982 modules into the simpleRTK3B Micro Unicore, part of the most compact Micro-format lineup. It is designed for simple PCB integration, which can significantly speed up the development process and the time to market for new products.