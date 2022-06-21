U-blox launches its smallest GPS module, the MIA-M10

U-blox has announced its smallest GNSS module series to date, the u-blox MIA-M10.

Built on the ultra-low-power u-blox M10 GNSS platform, MIA-M10 offers a power-efficient solution for size-constrained battery-powered asset tracking devices. The module targets an expanding market for people, pet and livestock trackers, as well as industrial sensors and consumer goods.

The 4.5 x 4.5-mm form factor of the M1A-M10 allows developers to design more attractive and comfortable solutions, further driving the adoption of positioning technology in consumer and industrial solutions. The module offers ultra-low power consumption without compromising GNSS performance, the company said. Moreover, its power-save modes can double the battery life by optimally balancing position accuracy and power consumption.

Like all u-blox M10 modules, the MIA-M10 concurrently receives four GNSS constellations (GPS, Galileo, BeiDou and GLONASS) for maximum satellite signal availability. Combined with its superior RF sensitivity, the module offers robust positioning performance for solutions with small antennas as well as for devices operating in weak signal environments such as deep urban canyons.

Support for u-blox AssistNow assisted GNSS service, which delivers orbital data via the internet, cuts the time it takes the MIA-M10 to determine its initial position at startup, allowing it to immediately track satellites without having to wait for slow satellite data downloads to complete. And applications requiring extra-long power autonomy can use u-blox’s CloudLocate service, which extends the life of internet-of-things applications by offloading power-hungry position calculation to the cloud.

The chip-sized, ready-to-use GNSS module requires no external components, reducing engineering and testing efforts, saving costs and resources, and speeding time to market.

Two Variants

MIA-M10 is available in two product variants.

The MIA-M10Q is for a growing market of highly size-constrained battery-powered tracking devices, wearable devices and highly dynamic applications such as small drones, cameras, bike computers and battery-powered sensors.

The MIA-M10C targets customers requiring more flexibility to combine the module with an active or custom antenna circuit.

The MIA-M10 will be on display at the Sensors Converge and Embedded Technologies trade show in San Jose, California, at booth 1228. First samples will be available in July.