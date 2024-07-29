u-blox module receives OSNMA firmware update

u-blox has released the first firmware update of its ZED-F9P GNSS module to support Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA).

The upgrade enhances the multi-band GNSS module’s spoofing and jamming detection capabilities, offering robust and reliable performance for various applications, such as robotic lawnmowers, UAVs and surveying and mapping.

The module also features improved real-time kinematic (RTK) convergence to reduce the risk of incorrect readings, which are important to surveying-related applications.

According to u-blox, the SPARTN Beidou satellite constellation support boosts the capabilities of GNSS receivers and enhances the performance of the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS correction service in certain regions. The receivers are equipped with an advanced ionospheric model for more reliable performance during elevated ionospheric activities.