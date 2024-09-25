Topcon, u-blox to offer comprehensive GNSS positioning services

u-blox and Topcon Positioning Systems have formed a strategic partnership to develop a high-precision GNSS positioning service for the mass market.

The partnership was formed in response to the increasing demand for GNSS precise positioning across various applications. According to a recent EUSPA report, services enabled by GNSS devices are projected to generate approximately 80% of total GNSS revenues by 2033.

The comprehensive GNSS correction services will serve a wide range of applications requiring precise positioning, including automotive, industrial, robotics, construction, precision agriculture and mobility sectors. These services will integrate with u-blox’s current and future hardware products, as well as existing services such as PointPerfect.