TDK releases digital MEMS gyroscope

April 11, 2023  - By

 

TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation has released Tronics GYPRO4300, a high stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications.

The GYPRO4300 features a ±300°/s input measurement range, 200 Hz bandwidth, and 1 ms latency with a closed-loop architecture that enables high linearity and stability. The GYPRO4300 has bias instability of 0.5°/h as a typical value and a maximum value of 2°/h.

The GYPRO4300 is suitable for applications such as railways, land vehicles, vertical take-off and landing aircraft and UAVs, marine and subsea systems, borehole drilling and surveying instruments.

The GYPRO4300 is available now for sampling and customer evaluations. Evaluations of the sensors can also be made with an Arduino-based evaluation kit that provides built-in testing functionalities such as output reading and recording, recalibration, and digital self-tests.

