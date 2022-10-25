TCI announces monitoring software for spectrum management

TCI International, a CommTech company, announced Spectrum Surveyor, a graphical interface solution that enables radio frequency regulators to proactively monitor and manage sensors, mobile, fixed and transportable stations across their networks. The software helps regulators solve today’s spectrum management and scarcity challenges. Spectrum Surveyor is already being used by regulators in Europe.

Spectrum Surveyor helps regulators determine who is transmitting on 5G frequencies before establishing a transmission. It identifies ‘white spaces’ by conducting long-term monitoring campaigns, observation, and investigation into any existing gaps. The software enables those already operating in the 5G space to monitor more efficiently and with fewer resources, increasing the utilization of the existing monitoring network.

The new software addresses the evolving digital landscape, delivering automated and centralized monitoring of the spectrum and collecting real-time data on spectrum intelligence in the form of 3D visualizations. Spectrum Surveyor also allows teams to automate routine tasks among groups of monitoring stations, and subsequently produce reports of the spectrum’s activity, immediately flagging any issues within the network.

“In recent years with 5G adding complexity, regulators have experienced a significant increase in the number of stations needed to monitor the spectrum and the progressive intricacy of the digital landscape,” says Ann Bustamante, Vice President of Business Development, Spectrum Monitoring Services (SMS) TCI. “This has led to additional considerations in the monitoring and reporting process, such as the need to centralize and simplify network control and data collection to be able to quickly identify the precise moment and location of a problem and to address it.”