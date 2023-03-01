Taoglas invisible antennas available for IoT apps

Taoglas has released three near-invisible antennas supporting cellular, Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies, the TFX62.A, TFX257.A and TFX125.A . With “peel and stick” mounting to any nonmetal surface, the TFX series antennas offer an alternative to standard opaque antennas.

The TFX62.A, TFX257.A and TFX125.A come with an adhesive and have an enclosed carrier terminated with a FAKRA connector for easy installation. The series leverages a sub-millimeter thick hybrid transparent conductive film that offers designers an invisible antenna solution.

The TFX series antennas are suitable for mobility, public infrastructure, medical devices, transportation and emerging IoT applications. Use cases for the antennas include electric vehicle chargers and parking meters, smart buildings and transportation vehicles.

The TFX series antennas are available now.