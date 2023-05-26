Tallysman and Mouser Electronics partner to distribute GNSS antennas

Tallysman Wireless has announced a distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics, a global authorized distributor of electronic components and semiconductors.

Under the agreement, Mouser Electronics will offer Tallysman’s full range of GNSS antennas, including the Accutenna, VeroStar and helical antennas, to its users worldwide.

These antennas feature advanced technology for enhanced precision and signal quality, making them suitable for demanding applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, surveying and precision agriculture.

