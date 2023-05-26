Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Tallysman and Mouser Electronics partner to distribute GNSS antennas

May 26, 2023  - By
Image: GPS World

Tallysman Wireless has announced a distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics, a global authorized distributor of electronic components and semiconductors.

Under the agreement, Mouser Electronics will offer Tallysman’s full range of GNSS antennas, including the Accutenna, VeroStar and helical antennas, to its users worldwide.

These antennas feature advanced technology for enhanced precision and signal quality, making them suitable for demanding applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, surveying and precision agriculture.

For more information about the Tallysman GNSS antenna solutions offered at Mouser Electronics, click here.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Latest News, OEM

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.