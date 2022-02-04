Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Tallysman adds north orientation mark to TW3000, TW5000 antennas

February 4, 2022  - By
Photo: Tallysman

Tallysman Wireless is introducing a north orientation mark to its TW3000 family of Accutenna precision antennas and its TW5000 family of smart antennas.

The new feature will allow customers to align their antennas, standardize radiation patterns, and increase the synchronicity of their azimuth gain readings across multiple devices.

The new north mark design has been thoroughly tested to ensure it conforms to or exceeds customer expectations and maintains each antenna’s stringent IP69K rating.

The new design will be introduced on Feb. 20 in all Tallysman TW3000 and TW5000 antennas’ radome options (flat and conical) and available colors (white, grey and black).

