Tallysman adds eXtended Filtering (XF) to dual-band GNSS antennas

Tallysman Wireless has added eXtended Filtering (XF) to the housed and embedded lightweight HC977XF (triple-band + L-band), HC882XF (dual band + L-band) and HC872XF (dual-band (GPS and GLONASS) + L-band) precision helical GNSS antennas.

Tallysman has designed the XF feature to mitigate interference from all near-band signals and ensure that the antenna provides the purest GNSS signals.

The radio-frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526–1536 MHz, can affect GNSS antennas that receive space-based L-band correction service signals (1539–1559 MHz). New LTE signals in Europe (band 32, 1452–1496 MHz) and Japan (bands 11 and 21, 1476–1511 MHz) have also affected GNSS signals.

Tallysman’s housed helical antennas weigh ~42 g and are enclosed in a robust military-grade IP67 plastic enclosure. The antenna base has an integrated SMA connector, a waterproofing O-ring, and three screw holes to enable secure attachment. Tallysman’s embedded helical antennas weigh ~8 g and are easily mounted with an optional embedded helical mounting ring, which traps the outer edge of the antenna circuit board to the host circuit board or any flat surface.

An MCX connector is installed in the base of the antenna.

Tallysman helical antennas are suitable for a variety of applications, including lightweight unmanned autonomous vehicle navigation (land, sea and air), land survey devices, automotive positioning, timing and other precise-positioning applications.