Swift Navigation, Telit Cinterion enhance precise positioning

Swift Navigation has partnered with Telit Cinterion to enhance the precision of GNSS positioning in low-power consumption devices such as wearables, robotic lawnmowers and vehicle tracking systems.

Under the collaboration, Telit Cinterion’s GNSS receivers will use Swift’s Skylark precise positioning service, which is designed to deliver consistent precision across vast areas while prioritizing energy efficiency, reducing processing demands and minimizing data transmission costs. It aims to provide accurate location information quickly, even in difficult environments such as urban centers and canyons where signals can be obstructed.

This partnership seeks to enhance location-based applications by allowing these devices to achieve centimeter-level accuracy. This level of accuracy is crucial for the safe operation of autonomous vehicles and industrial robots, but integrating it into small, battery-powered devices has been a complex challenge until now.

The solution is designed to comply with industry standards, making it interoperable with various GNSS chipsets, modules, receivers and applications.