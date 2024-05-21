Swift Navigation, SK Telecom collaborate for location-based technologies in Korea

Swift Navigation has partnered with SK Telecom (SKT) to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven location-based products in South Korea.

Under the collaboration, SK Telecom and Swift Navigation are jointly operating a carrier-grade network to deliver Swift’s Skylark precise positioning service across South Korea, enhancing GNSS accuracy from meters to centimeters.

Skylark, a cloud-based solution, is designed to improve the accuracy of standard GNSS positioning, reducing it from meters to centimeters. This service plays a role in more than 8 million autonomous vehicles and devices, including ADAS-enabled cars, UAVs, vehicle tracking systems and robotic equipment.

Skylark is being used in more than 8 million autonomous and connected devices and will be introduced to SK Telecom’s customer base, including the Korea Forest Service. The partnership aims to improve positioning accuracy for various mobility platforms and is backed by stringent safety and cybersecurity standards.