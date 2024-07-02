Swift Navigation, Calian advance precise positioning integration

Swift Navigation and Calian, formerly Tallysman, have partnered to integrate precise positioning into location-based products across a variety of industries.

Autonomous vehicles and robots are complex and costly to build. Developers must integrate advanced hardware and software, do extensive testing and validation, maintain complex infrastructure, and calibrate diverse components and systems to ensure seamless compatibility. To address these challenges, Calian’s fully integrated GNSS hardware is now compatible with Swift’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service.

Calian’s smart antennas are available in a ceramic patch design, based on its Tallysman Accutenna technology, ideal for stationary or vehicle-mounted applications, such as precise navigation, enhanced driver safety and robotics. It is also offered in a helical form factor, designed for portable and lightweight devices where size, weight and durability are critical, such as UAVs and wearables.

When paired with Skylark’s GNSS corrections, the antennas offer centimeter-level accuracy, uniform performance and fast convergence. Skylark’s subscription model removes the need to maintain ground reference stations or the risk of relying on unreliable public ones. It leverages observations from its extensive network to model corrections for entire countries, which are then delivered directly to receivers via the internet.

Calian offers development kits that include the smart antenna, an RS-232, RS-422 or USB digital interface and the TruPrecision evaluation software, allowing developers to quickly evaluate Skylark with the many compatible Calian antennas.