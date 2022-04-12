Spirent Federal Training Seminar returns in person this July
Spirent Federal Systems is hosting its annual training seminar in person for the first time in two years. The event will take place July 12-13 in Huntsville, Alabama.
At the seminar, experts in positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) will share the latest GNSS and alternative radiofrequency navigation developments and provide advanced training on Spirent’s test equipment.
The two days of rigorous training includes hands-on workshops and a half-day for official use only (FOUO) session (restricted to U.S. citizens only).
The seminar is free, with breakfast and lunch included. Hotel rooms are additional.
Training topics will include:
Fundamentals of GPS/GNSS Testing
- GNSS updates
- Basic set-up and use of GNSS simulator
- Fundamentals of GPS/GNSS testing
- Calibration
Creating Realistic Scenarios
- Recreating realistic environments in the lab
- Multipath and obscuration modeling
- Utilizing remote control and motion
- Advanced simulation techniques
GPS/GNSS Vulnerabilities
- Interference
- Spoofing and other threats
Vulnerability Mitigation
- CRPA test systems & anechoic chamber applications
- MNSA M-code and Y-code
- Alternative PNT navigation
- Inertial navigation systems
- Flex power
- Multi-GNSS constellations
- LEO constellation testing
A full agenda will be released soon. The FOUO Session, for U.S. citizens only, will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13.
Venue. The event will take place 8 a.m. t0 5 p.m. July 12-13 in the Huntsville Marriott at the Space & Rocket Center, 5 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.
The Huntsville Marriott is offering a discount for registrants and a limited number of rooms at the government rate. A link to reserve hotel rooms will be provided upon registration.
Space is limited. Register on the event website.
