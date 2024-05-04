Spirent Communications launches PNT simulation system

Spirent Communications has released PNT X, a positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) simulation system. The platform is designed to meet the escalating demands of testing complex PNT systems, which are crucial in autonomy, safety, efficiency and precision.

PNT X integrates a variety of signal sources including L-band, S-band and alternative navigation signals, along with Regional Military Protection (RMP) support. The system allows for the concurrent operation of multiple signals from different sources, which enhances the flexibility and efficiency of PNT testing.

It is tailored for future mission-critical systems including patented I/Q spatial awareness capability, an upgraded interface for controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) testing — the highest available continuous dynamic range for assessing jamming impacts — and a standard update rate of 2 kHz suitable for hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulations and high-dynamics vehicle testing.