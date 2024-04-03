SparkFun, u-blox release GNSS L1/L5 Breakout

SparkFun Electronics has released the NEO-F10N GNSS L1/L5 Breakout board. This GNSS breakout board features the u-blox NEO-F10N module and a dual-band L1/L5 configuration designed to add precision to GNSS projects operating in urban and rural environments. Additionally, the L5 signal falls within a protected frequency band, which reduces RF interference on the incoming signal.

This breakout supports the concurrent reception of three GNSS constellations: GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou. The proprietary dual-band multipath mitigation technology from the u-blox F10 allows the module to choose the best signals from both bands to achieve a significantly better position accuracy in challenging urban environments than with the L1 band alone.

It has an integrated rechargeable battery that powers the RTC on the NEO-F10N, which reduces the time-to-first fix from cold to hot starts. The battery also maintains RTC and GNSS orbit data without external power to offer uninterrupted performance.

u-blox-based GPS products are configurable using u-center. This offers users extensive customization options such as baud rates, update rates, spoofing detection and more.