Skylark Labs aerial reconnaissance and elimination system

Skylark Labs has released the Aerial Reconnaissance and Elimination System (ARIES), designed to enhance situational awareness and counter emerging threats.

ARIES utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, classify and respond to threats in real-time. The system’s AI continuously adapts to new threats across multiple domains without requiring manual updates to improve situational awareness and accelerate decision-making for military personnel.

The system can detect and track UAVs beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). This capability extends the range and effectiveness of counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) operations, providing early warning and enabling rapid response to potential threats.

ARIES seamlessly integrates with existing defense infrastructure, which eliminates the need for frequent manual system updates and seeks to improve overall mission success rates.

The system has been successfully demonstrated to key Department of Defense (DOD) stakeholders, showcasing its potential to enhance counter-UAS operations. During the demonstration, ARIES offered critical, real-time intelligence for swift decision-making in response to UAV incursions.