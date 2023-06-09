Skydio gets BVLOS approval for UAV operations in Japan

The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) has granted Skydio nationwide approval to remotely fly UAVs beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The approval enables streamlined BVLOS operations using Skydio Dock and Remote Ops.

Skydio’s artificial intelligence and autonomous technology enables UAVs to safely fly missions near structures in a way that would be difficult or impossible with manually-operated UAVs — even when operated remotely without a pilot on-site.

Under the JCAB approval, there is no requirement to use additional crew members, such as visual observers, or technology to detect crewed aircraft — eliminating some of the challenges faced by UAV operators. The BVLOS approval applies across Japan.

Notification of the flight area is required prior to takeoff using JCAB’s web portal. Operators can now remotely inspect critical infrastructure — buildings, roads, power plants and the scenes of natural disasters — safely and quickly without placing people at risk.