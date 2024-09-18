SiTime launches timing solutions

SiTime has launched the Endura Low Phase Noise Super-TCXO time synchronization and RF systems designed for high-performance applications requiring stability and low noise in challenging environments.

These devices operate within a frequency range of 10 to 220 MHz and offer frequency stability, with specifications as tight as ±0.1 ppm over a temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. Their phase noise performance can achieve -159 dBc/Hz at a 10 kHz offset for a 19.2 MHz carrier frequency and reach -172 dBc/Hz for broad base phase noise.

The Endura Super-TCXOs exhibit an acceleration sensitivity of 0.01 ppb/g and can withstand shocks up to 30,000g and vibrations up to 70g, making them suitable for demanding applications.

These Super-TCXOs are ideal for various applications, including time synchronization and RF systems, aerospace and defense networking, communication systems and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) applications.