Self-driving bus starts its commute on public roads in UK

July 23, 2023  - By
Image: Kinwun/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

The United Kingdom’s first fully electric self-driving bus began service on public roads from the Didcot Parkway railway station in June, reported the BBC.

First Bus, the UK’s largest bus operator, said the bus’ radar, lidar and artificial intelligence technology could safely steer, accelerate and brake without human intervention.

While the bus is fully autonomous, it does have a safety driver who is able to override operations if needed.

The 15-seat bus makes a six-mile loop from the station to Milton Park in Oxfordshire, UK, and runs six days a week every 40 minutes.

