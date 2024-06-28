Seen & Heard: Robotic dogs, coral bleaching, songs for cows

“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry.

Songs for the Cows

Farmers are controlling cows with a GNSS-based tracking system that plays “Waltzing Matilda” when they get too close to a virtual fence. Blue Carbon Farming in Somerset, England, has begun working with the Wildlife and Wetlands Trust (WWT) to allow cattle to graze in wetlands and salt marshes for the first time in 30 years. Farmers can now use the Nofence app and collars to track where the cows are and warn them away from danger with music. If a cow gets near the virtual fence, a boundary determined by the farmers, its collar will play the tune to warn it away from the area.

Robotic Dogs on a Mission

BMW is using a four-legged robotic dog to gather data for a digital twin at its Hams Hall engine production plant in the United Kingdom. The robot – a Boston Dynamics Spot model, which BMW has renamed Spotto – also will act as a watchdog and assist in other tasks at the site’s facilities. The autonomous robot is equipped with visual, thermal and acoustic sensors. The Hams Hall digital twin operates on three levels. On the first level, the twin generates 3D representations of the plant. The mobile robot feeds data into the second level – a data layer that also receives information from the site’s production facilities and IT systems. On the third level – the application level – programs sort the collected data, which personnel use for quality assurance and production planning purposes.

Keep Your Hands on the Wheel

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems. Tesla is under the microscope of U.S. federal prosecutors, as well as the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), who want Tesla to share more information related to its autopilot system after crashes continued occurring despite a December recall of more than 2 million vehicles. The investigation focuses on Tesla’s Autopilot system and the more advanced Full Self-Driving package, which the company has been selling as an optional add-on. Neither system can fully automate the driving process without human supervision, a point of contention that has raised questions about the accuracy of Tesla’s promotional materials.

