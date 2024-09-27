Seen & Heard: Free autonomous shuttle service launches in Detroit, Maui’s wildfire recovery and more

“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry.

FAA Greenlights Life-Saving UAV BVLOS Operations

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) has assisted the Grand Forks, North Dakota, Fire Department in obtaining a Tactical Beyond Visual Line of Sight waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing first responders to operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) in extreme emergencies. This capability can be used to assess large fires, conduct aerial searches and locate missing persons. The NPUASTS team trained 11 first responders in UAS operations and flight protocols.

Free Autonomous Shuttle Service Launches in Detroit

A free autonomous shuttle program has launched in Detroit, Michigan. The four electric, wheelchair-accessible “Connect” shuttles will operate every 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours along a 10.8-mile route from Michigan Central to Bedrock’s 200 Walker Street on the East Jefferson Riverfront. Initially, the shuttles will be manually operated to allow for route adjustments and ensure smooth operation of autonomous features. Full autonomous driving is expected later this year.

Maui Recovers One Year After Deadly Wildfires

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal the extent of damage in Lahaina, Maui, nearly a year after the catastrophic wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023, which resulted in more than 3,900 properties being destroyed and 100 fatalities. Despite the devastation, the satellite image shows signs of recovery, with debris removal progressing and new temporary housing being constructed for displaced residents. The images show cleared lots and returning greenery.

Sea Lions on a Mission

Researchers have attached lightweight video cameras to sea lions to explore previously uncharted areas of the ocean off the south coast of Australia. The footage, combined with a machine learning model, produced detailed maps of the ocean floor, revealing the distribution of different habitats and species. This method allows scientists to access deep and remote habitats that are unreachable by traditional hydrographic surveys. The study, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, highlights the potential of using animal-borne cameras for marine exploration and conservation efforts.