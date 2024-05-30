Seen & Heard: Dark matter, robots, Taiwan earthquake

“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry.

Detecting dark matter with atomic clocks

A team of researchers from Belgium’s Royal Observatory, SYRTE in Paris, the Université Côte d’Azur and the European Space Agency have used atomic clocks to search for dark matter transients in space. The team focused on a network of passive hydrogen masers (H-masers) on board the fleet of Galileo satellites to detect these transient variations. They presented a new technique that interprets fluctuations in fundamental constants as a specific kind of frequency modulation — a discrepancy in the expected times indicated by the satellite clocks. The findings are detailed in a paper titled “Searching for large dark matter clumps using the Galileo Satnav clock variations.”

Gardening Robots

H2L Robotics has deployed fully autonomous agricultural vehicles enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) across farmlands in the Netherlands. The robots are tasked with spotting and eliminating diseased tulip bulbs ahead of the country’s financially significant spring tulip bloom. The Selector180 robot uses GNSS to autonomously drive through tulip fields, and onboard cameras to take thousands of photos. An AI model then sorts the images, looking for potentially diseased bulbs. Finally, the Selector returns to the fields and removes diseased bulbs to prevent disease from spreading.

Deliveries from the sky

DoorDash has expanded its partnership with Wing to bring its UAV delivery pilot to the United States. DoorDash users who are near the Wendy’s fast food restaurant located at 2355 N. Franklin Street in Christiansburg, Virginia can order eligible menu items from the restaurant. They will see the new delivery option on the checkout page. Once they select the “drone” option, their order will be prepared and delivered via a Wing UAV within 30 minutes.

Earthquake strikes Taiwan

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern coast of Taiwan on April 3, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS has released a ShakeMap providing near-real-time maps of ground motion and shaking intensity following the earthquake. According to USGS, the earthquake and aftershocks were strong enough to be felt across the island nation and parts of mainland China and Japan.