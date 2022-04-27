Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


SBG Systems launches Quanta Micro INS

April 27, 2022  - By
Photo: SBG Systems

SBG Systems has announced a new inertial navigation system (INS) named Quanta Micro, completing its Quanta product line.

The Quanta Micro GNSS-aided INS offers a unique combination of navigation performance and low size, weight, power and cost (SWAP-C).

Quanta Micro leverages a survey-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) for optimal heading performance in single antenna applications, and high immunity to vibrating environments. An optional secondary antenna enables fast heading initialization in low dynamic applications.

Main Features

  • Accuracy: 0.015° roll/pitch, 0.035° heading, 1 cm position (PPK)
  • Integrates a survey-grade IMU: 0.8°/h gyro bias instability
  • Versatile INS/GNSS to suit land, air or marine applications
  • Highly tested and calibrated from -40°C to 85°C
  • Robust to vibrating environments
  • Quad-constellation multi-band RTK GNSS receiver
  • Smooth post-processing workflow with Qinertia software
  • Major size reduction with no compromise on performance.
