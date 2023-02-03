SandboxAQ obtains USAF quantum nav research contract

SandboxAQ has been awarded a Direct-to-Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research contract by the United States Air Force. SandboxAQ will test and evaluate its quantum sensor prototype to help protect military navigation resilience.

Under the contract, SandboxAQ will advance research and development for its quantum navigation system, which is being designed to complement GPS. It will be used for accurate navigation in contested or denied environments where the loss of precision GPS may negatively impact operations.

SandboxAQ’s AQ-powered quantum sensor prototype will be optimized in close coordination with USAF through identified innovation areas, including live demonstrations aboard USAF aircraft. The sensor prototype also has potential for use in the commercial sector for aviation, unmanned vehicles and more.